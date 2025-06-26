Sign up
Previous
Photo 4231
Lovely flowers
A close-up of some of the flowers in the pot I brought for the deck.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4720
photos
189
followers
109
following
1159% complete
View this month »
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th June 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color and blooms!
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
June 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wow, what is the orange one?
June 27th, 2025
