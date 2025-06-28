Previous
Celebration of Life by joansmor
Celebration of Life

Today we had the Celebration of Life for my grand-niece, who was killed in a motorcycle accident a week ago. There were a ton of people as she was popular.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Joan Robillard

