Some of my flowers by joansmor
Photo 4236

Some of my flowers

I love the flowers I purchased this year. It is thriving.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely blooms!
July 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful blooms!
July 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely coloured petunias , So fresh looking !
July 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful petunias!
July 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty.
July 2nd, 2025  
