Photo 4237
Pollenator enjoying the spirea
Looks like he's gathered lots of pollen.
2nd July 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2025 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pollenator
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I've not seen red spirea before.
July 2nd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot. Red spirea is new to me too
July 2nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A lovely shot
July 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous shot…
July 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very busy bee.
July 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot.
July 2nd, 2025
