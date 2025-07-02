Previous
Pollenator enjoying the spirea by joansmor
Photo 4237

Pollenator enjoying the spirea

Looks like he's gathered lots of pollen.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Beautiful! I've not seen red spirea before.
July 2nd, 2025  
Super shot. Red spirea is new to me too
July 2nd, 2025  
A lovely shot
July 2nd, 2025  
Gorgeous shot…
July 2nd, 2025  
A very busy bee.
July 2nd, 2025  
Super shot.
July 2nd, 2025  
