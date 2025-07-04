Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4239
Aureate
One of the goldfish in a pond at Fuller Garden. It is definitely aureate. Had a good time in the garden.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4728
photos
189
followers
109
following
1161% complete
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
goldfish
KV
ace
Nice mix of colors.
July 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! A beaut in the light.
July 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful fish…
July 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great looking fish!
July 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice one
July 4th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's a big fish!
July 5th, 2025
