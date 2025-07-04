Previous
Aureate by joansmor
Aureate

One of the goldfish in a pond at Fuller Garden. It is definitely aureate. Had a good time in the garden.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
KV ace
Nice mix of colors.
July 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! A beaut in the light.
July 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful fish…
July 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great looking fish!
July 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice one
July 4th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a big fish!
July 5th, 2025  
