Previous
Intromittent Organ by joansmor
Photo 4240

Intromittent Organ

When I showed this picture of a cactus to my sister, she said it reminded her of a certain intromittent Organ. I had to agree.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
An interesting cactus. It seems covered with a spider web
July 6th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Yep!
July 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha indeed
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
LOL- But a great photo
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact