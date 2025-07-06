Previous
Me! by joansmor
Me!

Seems like I forgot to post last night. I was replacing my avatar on Oscraps, so I might as well use that photo. Sitting on my rollator at Fuller Gardens.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is lovely! Nice to see you
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Looking healthy and relaxed
July 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely selfie Joan !
July 7th, 2025  
