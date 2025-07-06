Sign up
Previous
Photo 4241
Me!
Seems like I forgot to post last night. I was replacing my avatar on Oscraps, so I might as well use that photo. Sitting on my rollator at Fuller Gardens.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 1:11pm
me
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is lovely! Nice to see you
July 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Looking healthy and relaxed
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely selfie Joan !
July 7th, 2025
