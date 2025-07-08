Sign up
Previous
Photo 4243
Roses
Some of the roses from Fuller Gardens.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4732
photos
190
followers
109
following
1162% complete
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th July 2025 11:11am
Privacy
Public
Tags
roses
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Lovely!
July 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
They are very beautiful.
July 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovey!
July 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I love the composition of three roses and the light
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2025
