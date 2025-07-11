Sign up
Previous
Photo 4246
Milton Three Ponds
Took a ride over to Milton, just to take a ride.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th July 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milton
Mags
ace
Wow! So tranquil and beautiful.
July 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. so peaceful.
July 12th, 2025
