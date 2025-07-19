Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4254
Picking blueberries
It was great weather for picking berries. I wanted a record of the event.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4743
photos
190
followers
109
following
1165% complete
View this month »
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blueberries
Islandgirl
ace
Nice, I picked haskap berries this week!
July 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lookin' good Joan!
July 20th, 2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Love it!
July 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice one.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely selfie Joan , the sitting rollators are so handy aren't they - I use mine in the garden a lot !
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close