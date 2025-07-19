Previous
Picking blueberries by joansmor
Picking blueberries

It was great weather for picking berries. I wanted a record of the event.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Nice, I picked haskap berries this week!
July 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lookin' good Joan!
July 20th, 2025  
Rick Aubin ace
Love it!
July 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice one.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely selfie Joan , the sitting rollators are so handy aren't they - I use mine in the garden a lot !
July 20th, 2025  
