Blueberry sauce by joansmor
Blueberry sauce

I pureed the blueberries and strained out most of the seeds. Tonight I had some on a dish of cottage cheese. Oh yum
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
I'll bet that was very good! Great edit and image.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh it sounds scrumptious Joan , - enjoy !
July 20th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice pic - sounds delicious.
July 20th, 2025  
