Liberty Ship Memorial by joansmor
Photo 4256

Liberty Ship Memorial

In Buglight Park, there is the memorial to all the people who built Liberty ships during WWII. Here is a link to more information for those of a curious nature. https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=50474
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Babs ace
Beautiful, looks good in black and white. Thanks for the link.
July 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous art!
July 22nd, 2025  
