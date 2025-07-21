Sign up
Previous
Photo 4256
Liberty Ship Memorial
In Buglight Park, there is the memorial to all the people who built Liberty ships during WWII. Here is a link to more information for those of a curious nature.
https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=50474
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4745
photos
189
followers
109
following
1166% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
Babs
ace
Beautiful, looks good in black and white. Thanks for the link.
July 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous art!
July 22nd, 2025
