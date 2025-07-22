Previous
What's this? by joansmor
Photo 4257

What's this?

The new day bed was delivered today and Two had to check it out.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute. Two's going to like sleeping there.
July 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! So sweet.
July 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
I think Two has found a new place to sleep.
July 22nd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
A cute capture of Two.
July 22nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Cats are so curious!
July 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Everything has to be inspected!
July 23rd, 2025  
