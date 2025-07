Dressing for success

Yesterday, I had my annual wellness check. Six months ago, my doctor challenged me to be a size down in clothing. This outfit is down that size. I wore it to my appointment. My doctor gave me gold stars across the board, weight down, BMI down, ACI down and all other markers good. She is pleased with my daily exercises, my pelvic floor exercises, my taking up art, and my social life. All is good for a 77-year-old.