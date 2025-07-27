Sign up
Previous
Photo 4262
I got one
Jane and I were on the deck when I caught movement. A hummingbird landed on the backside of the feeder. Oh well, maybe next time he will land on the frontside. But you can see his tale.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
tail
