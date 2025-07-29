Previous
Favorite Farm Stand/Store by joansmor
Photo 4264

Favorite Farm Stand/Store

I love this place. I especially love that it is in a store, not out in the open. I picked up some of their bread, blueberries, and Strawberries.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Its a delicious stand
July 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
This all looks great!
July 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicious looking - everything so clean and inviting !
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact