Previous
Photo 4264
Favorite Farm Stand/Store
I love this place. I especially love that it is in a store, not out in the open. I picked up some of their bread, blueberries, and Strawberries.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4753
photos
190
followers
110
following
1168% complete
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
stand
,
farm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Its a delicious stand
July 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
This all looks great!
July 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicious looking - everything so clean and inviting !
July 29th, 2025
