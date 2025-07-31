Previous
Another journal entry by joansmor
Photo 4266

Another journal entry

I seem to be posting a lot of what I think of as journal entries. Recording the simple happenings in my life. This is the hassock I got last year when I got a new chair. But it never worked for me to put my feet up on. It became a clutter catcher. So I decided to move it out to the kitchen in front of the bird watching window. It replaces a way too big chair I had here and got rid of. This is Two checking it out. Her bed will go on one end, from which she watches the birds in the winter. I will move the chair where her bed is now upstairs to the guest room. We can both enjoy it to watch the birds.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cute journal capture.
July 31st, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice journal entry
August 1st, 2025  
Betsey ace
Nice tail, Two
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact