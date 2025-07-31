Another journal entry

I seem to be posting a lot of what I think of as journal entries. Recording the simple happenings in my life. This is the hassock I got last year when I got a new chair. But it never worked for me to put my feet up on. It became a clutter catcher. So I decided to move it out to the kitchen in front of the bird watching window. It replaces a way too big chair I had here and got rid of. This is Two checking it out. Her bed will go on one end, from which she watches the birds in the winter. I will move the chair where her bed is now upstairs to the guest room. We can both enjoy it to watch the birds.