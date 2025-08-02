Sign up
Photo 4268
Hummingbird
Well, better than the one you only saw the tail. Maybe I can get one with my camera someday. Made Yogurt today.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
bird
,
humming
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh you him, like the effect too.
August 3rd, 2025
Granagringa
ace
Such an interesting effect and processing. Hope your yogurt came out well!
August 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think the effect kind of erases him but you did get all of him in there.
August 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely image!
August 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
An eye catching treatment.
August 3rd, 2025
