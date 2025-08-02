Previous
Hummingbird by joansmor
Photo 4268

Hummingbird

Well, better than the one you only saw the tail. Maybe I can get one with my camera someday. Made Yogurt today.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh you him, like the effect too.
August 3rd, 2025  
Granagringa ace
Such an interesting effect and processing. Hope your yogurt came out well!
August 3rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think the effect kind of erases him but you did get all of him in there.
August 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely image!
August 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
An eye catching treatment.
August 3rd, 2025  
