Previous
Photo 4270
On a country road you never know what you will see.
Jane and I were driving down a back road away from the tourist traffic when I spotted this life-size statue of a moose. I am sure under certain conditions it could be taken for real.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4759
photos
190
followers
110
following
1169% complete
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
Tags
moose
julia
ace
That is awesome..
August 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is great
August 5th, 2025
