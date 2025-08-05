Sign up
Previous
Photo 4271
Covered Bridge
This poor covered bridge is badly in need of some TLC.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4760
photos
191
followers
111
following
1170% complete
View this month »
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
covered
Mags
ace
Yes, it does need it, but a beautiful capture.
August 6th, 2025
