Whey

This is the whey from the cottage cheese I made this morning. You can use whey in a lot of ways. I used it today to cook my pasta in. It aids nutrients for the pasta. You can use it in most recipes that call for water or milk. My whey is Acid Whey because I made it with Lemon juice, but I might try rennet next, which makes a sweet whey that is easier to swap out for water and milk.