Smokey New Hampshire Mountains by joansmor
Smokey New Hampshire Mountains

On our ride Sunday, I stopped at the little pull-off and gladly snapped a picture of the mountains. You can see the Canadian smoke was making the mountains hazy.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
