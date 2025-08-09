Previous
Goodwins Mills by joansmor
Photo 4275

Goodwins Mills

Took a ride into Portland to meet a friend for breakfast. Took a couple of pictures on the way in.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo, hope the brekafast was good😊
August 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
That's a lovely setting for a house.
August 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Would love to live there till it floods!
August 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture. The reflection is fabulous too.
August 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture with the reflections.
August 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful!
August 10th, 2025  
