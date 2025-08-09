Sign up
Previous
Photo 4275
Goodwins Mills
Took a ride into Portland to meet a friend for breakfast. Took a couple of pictures on the way in.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4764
photos
191
followers
111
following
1171% complete
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th August 2025 8:01am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mills
,
goodwins
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo, hope the brekafast was good😊
August 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's a lovely setting for a house.
August 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Would love to live there till it floods!
August 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture. The reflection is fabulous too.
August 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the reflections.
August 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
August 10th, 2025
