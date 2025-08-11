Sign up
Previous
Photo 4277
Focaccia
Made Focaccia this weekend. I didn't cook it long enough to get any color; maybe I should have used more Olive Oil. Will try again. But it is still tasty.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4766
photos
191
followers
111
following
1171% complete
View this month »
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th August 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
focaccia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
August 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done! I doubt I could have as good as you did.
August 12th, 2025
