Previous
Focaccia by joansmor
Photo 4277

Focaccia

Made Focaccia this weekend. I didn't cook it long enough to get any color; maybe I should have used more Olive Oil. Will try again. But it is still tasty.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good.
August 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well done! I doubt I could have as good as you did.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact