Leading Line by joansmor
Photo 4280

Leading Line

Went to the coast and took a couple of leading line photos, so I thought I would participate in the Darkroom leading line.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1172% complete

Mags ace
A beautiful leading line and edit.
August 15th, 2025  
