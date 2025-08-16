Previous
Fuller Farm by joansmor
Fuller Farm

I like to park here for a quick break when I am in the neighborhood. Hikers in the summer and cross-country skiers in the winter. I am not a hiker or skier, but I like photographing them.
Joan Robillard

I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Mags ace
Looks great in b&w!
August 17th, 2025  
