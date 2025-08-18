Previous
Obligatory Summer Bee Photo by joansmor
Obligatory Summer Bee Photo

Trying to get to the sugar water in the hummingbird feeder. The bee guards seem to do a good job at keeping the bees out. There most be a little maybe dripped by the hummingbirds or when the wind tilts the feeder.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
