Gathering together by joansmor
Gathering together

I have been on a Facebook group for many years, and my GF Rachel joined in the last couple of years. We had an opportunity meet and have lunch with a third member of our group. It was a wonderful time. To goof friends Joan-Sara-Rachel.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So has for you
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
How lovely for you all ,a fabulous pic of all 3 .
August 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Great shot of you and your friends!
August 21st, 2025  
