Photo 4287
The Big Guy
Heard a familiar noise outside and ran out to find the Pileated Woodpecker. I found him and got a picture for tonight with my cellphone. He was gone by the time I came back with my camera. He was in the shade, and I had to edit so you could see him.
21st August 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
