The Big Guy by joansmor
Photo 4287

The Big Guy

Heard a familiar noise outside and ran out to find the Pileated Woodpecker. I found him and got a picture for tonight with my cellphone. He was gone by the time I came back with my camera. He was in the shade, and I had to edit so you could see him.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Joan Robillard

