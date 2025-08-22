Sign up
Previous
Photo 4288
Erin approaches
Taken before I went to PT this morning. They say the biggest waves and highest tides with be tomorrow, but I don't think I will get down to the coast. It's been another busy week, and I am ready to stay home.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
8
7
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4777
photos
188
followers
110
following
1174% complete
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
erin
Corinne C
ace
A great timing and a wonderful pic
August 23rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Wow, great wave capture!
August 23rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice wave capture!
August 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 23rd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous
August 23rd, 2025
Nick
ace
Great wave action - perfect timing.
August 23rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Good one.
August 23rd, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Wonderful wave action and your timing was impeccable!! :)
August 23rd, 2025
