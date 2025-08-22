Previous
Erin approaches by joansmor
Erin approaches

Taken before I went to PT this morning. They say the biggest waves and highest tides with be tomorrow, but I don't think I will get down to the coast. It's been another busy week, and I am ready to stay home.
Joan Robillard

I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Corinne C ace
A great timing and a wonderful pic
August 23rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Wow, great wave capture!
August 23rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice wave capture!
August 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
August 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous
August 23rd, 2025  
Nick ace
Great wave action - perfect timing.
August 23rd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Good one.
August 23rd, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Wonderful wave action and your timing was impeccable!! :)
August 23rd, 2025  
