Previous
Sun and water by joansmor
Photo 4289

Sun and water

Erin is out to see and apt to bring rough waters, but it was sunny yesterday and today. Erin swirled up the waves and blew a bit, but we remain mostly unscathed. Hope it stays like that.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It does look turbulent. Stay safe.
August 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
August 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good to know "she" didn't hit you too hard. Thankfully she missed my cousins down in NC but the one who has a home on the Jersey shore got water in the first floor.
August 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
August 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful layers.
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact