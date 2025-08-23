Sign up
Previous
Photo 4289
Sun and water
Erin is out to see and apt to bring rough waters, but it was sunny yesterday and today. Erin swirled up the waves and blew a bit, but we remain mostly unscathed. Hope it stays like that.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4778
photos
188
followers
110
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2025 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
Shutterbug
ace
It does look turbulent. Stay safe.
August 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
August 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good to know "she" didn't hit you too hard. Thankfully she missed my cousins down in NC but the one who has a home on the Jersey shore got water in the first floor.
August 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
August 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful layers.
August 24th, 2025
