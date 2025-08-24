Previous
A colorful flock by joansmor
A colorful flock

This always makes me smile. There was an actual Heron, but I wasn't fast enough to capture him.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Peter Dulis
Lovely
August 25th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Fun shot!
August 25th, 2025  
Mags
Oh how cute!
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley
Sweet
August 25th, 2025  
Lou Ann
Just so fun! Love it.
August 25th, 2025  
