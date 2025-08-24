Sign up
Previous
Photo 4290
A colorful flock
This always makes me smile. There was an actual Heron, but I wasn't fast enough to capture him.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4779
photos
188
followers
110
following
1175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flock
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 25th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Fun shot!
August 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how cute!
August 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Sweet
August 25th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Just so fun! Love it.
August 25th, 2025
