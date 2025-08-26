Previous
I got a pretty descent picture today. by joansmor
I got a pretty descent picture today.

The hummingbirds are getting used to me, and I got a pretty good picture today.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Superb capture, Joan!
August 27th, 2025  
Nice shot !
Nice shot !
August 27th, 2025  
