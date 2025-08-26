Sign up
Previous
Photo 4292
I got a pretty descent picture today.
The hummingbirds are getting used to me, and I got a pretty good picture today.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4781
photos
188
followers
110
following
1175% complete
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
hummingbird
Mags
ace
Superb capture, Joan!
August 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot !
August 27th, 2025
