Little Boy Blue by joansmor
Little Boy Blue

Little boy blue,
Come blow your horn.
The sheep's in the meadow
The cows in the corn.
But where is the boy
Who looks after the sheep?
He's under the haystack
Fast asleep.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Mags ace
Aww! That's so sweet!
August 28th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
August 28th, 2025  
