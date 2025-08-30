Previous
I attended the Sunflower Festival at Pumpkin Patch Farm today. What a delightful experience. Have loads of photos.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Beryl Lloyd
Nice edit !
August 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
August 30th, 2025  
