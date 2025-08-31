Sign up
Previous
Photo 4297
Monarch among the Dahlias
This large monarch was flying around the dahlias at the Sunflower Festival.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4296
4297
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th August 2025 12:22pm
Tags
monarch
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a perfect capture
September 1st, 2025
Brigette
ace
So nice!!
September 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
September 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely!
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! fav
September 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
So lovely
September 1st, 2025
