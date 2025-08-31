Previous
Monarch among the Dahlias by joansmor
Photo 4297

Monarch among the Dahlias

This large monarch was flying around the dahlias at the Sunflower Festival.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a perfect capture
September 1st, 2025  
Brigette ace
So nice!!
September 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
September 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely!
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful ! fav
September 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
So lovely
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact