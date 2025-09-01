Previous
Nectarine Jam by joansmor
Nectarine Jam

I made this in my new bread machine. A first for me.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
KV ace
Looks yummy.
September 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delicious
September 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice well done
September 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Where's my jar? JK!
September 1st, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I bet the house sneaked divine. It looks beautiful
September 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Sounds good!
September 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It looks very good. I never heard of using a bread machine that way.
September 2nd, 2025  
