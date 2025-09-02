Previous
Feed ME! Feed ME! by joansmor
Photo 4299

Feed ME! Feed ME!

I thought this was a cute shot from the festival.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute.
September 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww, I love you
September 2nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
So cute
September 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! So sweet!
September 2nd, 2025  
