Previous
Photo 4300
Race the duckies
This is one of the games they had for the kids. I cut the people's heads off and used AI to replace them.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Views
2
2
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th August 2025 12:04pm
games
Lynda Parker
ace
This looks like so much fun!
September 4th, 2025
