A Freaked out Two by joansmor
A Freaked out Two

My poor Two had a bad morning; she had a seizure very early this morning. I don't know who was more freaked out, her or me. When the vet opened, I called them and got her in. Turns out her kidney numbers were off. They want a urine sample. I couldn't stay for them to do it as I had another appointment. But they gave me a kit to collect it myself. I will be trying tomorrow. Meanwhile, I have some expensive, special food for her. She ate it tonight, so fingers crossed because she can be very temperamental about her food. Tomorrow, I will add the Hydra care to it. If she eats the food and nothing worse shows up in the urine sample, we are set for a while. 🤞🤞
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely amazing look
September 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh my! So sorry for Two. I hope she will be okay.
September 5th, 2025  
