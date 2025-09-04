A Freaked out Two

My poor Two had a bad morning; she had a seizure very early this morning. I don't know who was more freaked out, her or me. When the vet opened, I called them and got her in. Turns out her kidney numbers were off. They want a urine sample. I couldn't stay for them to do it as I had another appointment. But they gave me a kit to collect it myself. I will be trying tomorrow. Meanwhile, I have some expensive, special food for her. She ate it tonight, so fingers crossed because she can be very temperamental about her food. Tomorrow, I will add the Hydra care to it. If she eats the food and nothing worse shows up in the urine sample, we are set for a while. 🤞🤞