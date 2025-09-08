Previous
Donkey by joansmor
Donkey

There were animals at the sunflower festival. I liked this donkey.
Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd
A beauty , well cared for and nicely groomed ! I love donkeys !
September 9th, 2025  
Mags
Aww! Such a sweet looking little donkey.
September 9th, 2025  
Shirley
So sweet
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
A cutie!
September 9th, 2025  
