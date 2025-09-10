Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4307
Sept 2023
I haven't taken many photos this month, so I dug into my archive. This is a view of my town from the hills across from where I live.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
4796
photos
187
followers
110
following
1180% complete
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th September 2023 12:41pm
Tags
sanford
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! I’d love to have the home on the right hand side!
September 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
A pretty view!
September 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice view!
September 11th, 2025
