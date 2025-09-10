Previous
Sept 2023 by joansmor
Photo 4307

Sept 2023

I haven't taken many photos this month, so I dug into my archive. This is a view of my town from the hills across from where I live.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Gorgeous! I’d love to have the home on the right hand side!
September 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
A pretty view!
September 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice view!
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact