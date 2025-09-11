Sign up
Previous
Photo 4308
Sept 2008
One of the last trips with my husband when he still knew where he was most of the time. Happy memories. Penobscot Narrows Observatory I have been up in the observatory since. Too much walking.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4797
photos
187
followers
110
following
1180% complete
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
4308
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous composition
September 11th, 2025
Betsey
ace
Oh the memories for you and for me driving over the old bridge. We go Rt 9 now, "the Airline Route". How is Two??
September 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a vast area to view! Marvelous capture.
September 11th, 2025
