Sept 2008
Photo 4308

Sept 2008

One of the last trips with my husband when he still knew where he was most of the time. Happy memories. Penobscot Narrows Observatory I have been up in the observatory since. Too much walking.
11th September 2025

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Corinne C
A fabulous composition
September 11th, 2025  
Betsey
Oh the memories for you and for me driving over the old bridge. We go Rt 9 now, "the Airline Route". How is Two??
September 11th, 2025  
Mags
Such a vast area to view! Marvelous capture.
September 11th, 2025  
