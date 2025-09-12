Previous
Pumpkin wagon by joansmor
Photo 4309

Pumpkin wagon

Each year Chase's Farm fills the wagon with Pumpkins, and each year I take a picture, so I wanted to edit it so it would look different.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely edit ! fav
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact