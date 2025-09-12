Sign up
Previous
Photo 4309
Pumpkin wagon
Each year Chase's Farm fills the wagon with Pumpkins, and each year I take a picture, so I wanted to edit it so it would look different.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4798
photos
187
followers
110
following
1180% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wagon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely edit ! fav
September 12th, 2025
