Previous
More pumpkins by joansmor
Photo 4311

More pumpkins

Another shot from the Chase farm store. Always amazes me how many pumpkins are for sale each year.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Fabulous editing
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact