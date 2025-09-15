Previous
Patriotic yard sculpture by joansmor
I love finding things like this. This one is just up the street.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
That's a great looking eagle!
September 16th, 2025  
Patriotic
September 16th, 2025  
