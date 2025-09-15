Sign up
Photo 4312
Patriotic yard sculpture
I love finding things like this. This one is just up the street.
15th Sep 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags
ace
That's a great looking eagle!
September 16th, 2025
KV
ace
Patriotic
September 16th, 2025
