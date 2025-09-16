Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4313
All pumpkins are not orange
Another picture from the farm store.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4802
photos
185
followers
110
following
1181% complete
View this month »
4306
4307
4308
4309
4310
4311
4312
4313
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely scene
September 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this capture
September 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture.
September 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
September 16th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture!! Yup, pumpkins come in lots of designer colors & shapes these days!! :)
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close