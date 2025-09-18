Previous
Blue sky at Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 4314

Blue sky at Estes Lake

I forgot to post last night. I had a picture ready, but I always post after 6 PM. I didn't have much sleep the night before, and at 6, I was getting ready for bed and ignoring all reminders.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fav. So beautiful and so nicely presented. Hope you woke up well today.
September 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
A lovely peaceful scene. Hope you had a restful night last night
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Well done. Both for the image and for uploading!
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact