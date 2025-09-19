Sign up
Previous
Photo 4316
Looking at you
I put the vase with the two sunflowers I purchased at the sunflower festival. I like how they looked like two eyes looking at me.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4805
photos
185
followers
110
following
1182% complete
4309
4310
4311
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st September 2025 3:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunflowers
Mags
ace
Like two eyes! =) Lovely shot.
September 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
September 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely shot
September 19th, 2025
