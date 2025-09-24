Previous
Wood Island Light by joansmor
Wood Island Light

Another light I introduced her to. Unfortunately, our fun came to a premature end when Ann came down with a bad cold. She headed home today. We accomplished a great deal in just two days. Next year.
Joan Robillard

